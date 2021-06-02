Top wedding fashion trends for 2021

Since many brides had to put their weddings on hold due to the pandemic, many brides are going all out this 2021 wedding season.

Designer AnaKacia Shifflet, Wedding Dress & Couture says some of the 2021 trends include: Short dresses, high low gowns, and convertible gowns will on point well into next year. We are also seeing fun floral prints and more pastel colors from blues to lavender.

The high slit will continue into 2022 trends as well as sleeves and off the shoulder drapes. As we get further out of 2021 things will move towrd a lot more “all out, over the top” gowns with ruffles and feathers.

Maximalist instead of mini-malist is the direction for 2022, the party celebration to make up for lost time. Color trends include black, vivid garden lace appliqués, and ombreyed gowns in pink, greens, and blues.