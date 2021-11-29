Top tech picks for the holidays with Verizon

Steve Van Dinter, a tech expert with Verizon shares all the latest gadgets that would make great holiday gifts.

The Pixel 6 is a completely redesigned, fully loaded Google smartphone. This device has a new camera system that captures 150 percent more light, giving you rich, vivid colors and more detail in every shot. And speaking of pictures – ever take a photo only to realize you’ve been photobombed? The Pixel 6 lets you quickly and easily erase those from your backgrounds.

The new Pixel gives you access to all Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming network enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-Band spectrum. What does that mean for you? Having the most capable devices at home or work! gives you ultra-fast speeds, ultra-low lag times and capacity to support more devices at once. That means super gaming on the go and great streaming for family movie nights.

Who doesn’t want more entertainment options for the entire family? Check out Verizon Stream TV for access to your favorite TV shows and movies just in time for the holidays. Built-in Chromecast allows you to stream select videos, pictures and music from your phone to your TV! Stream TV is easy to set up, allowing you to jump right into your next binge of holiday specials.

Here’s another great idea for a family on the go, check out the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charging Station AND UV Sanitizer. Charge your phone while killing germs. This device has an advanced antibacterial UV light to that kill 99.9 percent of screen germs!

If you’re traveling – whether short or long trips – you’ll want to know when your packages get delivered. I recommend the Google Nest Hello Doorbell to get notifications sent right to your smartphone.

Want to host the best party on the block? Then check out the Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker with LEDs pulse that lets you phase and flow in time to the beat for a mini light show. Up to 15 hours of playtime! And to stay juiced over the holidays, check out the mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat for all of your frequently used devices (optimized for fast charge).

We’ve also got you covered with a holiday quiz you can share with anyone. This is a fun way to discover new tech and accessory gift preferences for different personality types. The quiz asks you questions like “What’s your ideal holiday?” and “What’s your favorite holiday tradition?” – while revealing some great holiday gift suggestions. You can share this online with your friends and neighbors to help find them the perfect gift!

To learn more about holiday tech visit verizon.com/deals. Or take the quiz at www.verizon.com/holidayyourway.