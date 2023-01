Season 18 Top Chef contestant Byron Gomez is bringing his Costa Rican heritage background to Avanti in Boulder.

Pollo Tico is the only place where you can sample Costa Rican Rotisserie chicken. The homestyle recipes is from Chef Byron’s mother along with modern takes on some dishes.

Pollo Tico embrace’s the core of Costa Rican cuisine and gathers influences from all over Latin America, bringing something new and tasty to Boulder, Colorado.