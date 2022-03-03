WeldWerks recently announced the opening of The Annex, the Greeley taproom’s in-house, chef-driven eatery. Led by industry veteran Chef Tim Meador, The Annex will feature locally and seasonally inspired small plates that blend classic techniques and innovative flavor combinations.

Known for providing a world-class beer experience in a relaxed and welcoming setting, The Annex seeks to carry the torch even further by providing elevated cuisine from a diverse spectrum of styles, marrying precision, technique and flavor composition to produce the simple enjoyment that comes with a great bite paired with an excellent beer.

The eatery will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about The Annex, visit annex.weldwerks.com.