Cyber crime is on the rise and with October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, AT&T complied their top 5 ways to avoid cyber-crime.

Jason Boone with AT&T here in the Rocky Mountain share’s the company’s top 5 list:

1. Always think, “This could happen to me.”

When it comes to cybersecurity, many people have an “it won’t happen to me” attitude. (That’s why they still use the same password for every site, despite expert recommendations to avoid doing so.) However, the reality is that cyberattacks are only growing in number year-over-year.

2. “Fluffy” and your childhood best friend’s name can help

Banks, social media networks, etc. will ask for two forms of information, including security questions only you should know. These are harder to crack, so be sure to opt-in when you see it.

3. Strengthen your own security

Keep security software up to date.

Check with your carrier to see if they have tools to help. The AT&T ActiveArmor advanced mobile security app offers Identity Monitoring, which alerts you if your personal information is leaked, and provides tips to help resolve. And ask your internet provider about extra layers of security available to you at home. AT&T Fiber customers receive AT&T Internet Security at no additional cost.

4. Be proactive

Monitor your bank and credit card statements for suspicious charges or transfers.

Approach online-only friendships with caution to ward off social engineering attempts.

5. Protect your passwords

We all know it’s necessary, but not all of us take steps to do it. 72% of people admit to using the same password across multiple logins.

Using a strong password that differs from site-to-site will help decrease your chances of being hacked. If you struggle with passwords, consider getting a password manager.

