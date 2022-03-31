Tootsie the laugh out loud musical is now playing the Denver Center for Performing Arts and Payton Reilly who plays Sandy Lester shares her favorite moments performing in this fun musical.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Tootsie features a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

Tootsie is live at the Buell Theatre from March 29th through April 10th.