Today is National Curried Chicken Day

In honor of National Curried Chicken Day, we invited Chef Charles “Charlie” Mani from Urban Village in Lone Tree to show us how to make “Not Your Grandma’s Butter Chicken”.

Urban Village’s “Not Your Grandma’s Butter Chicken,” simmered in a fenugreek sauce, packs

flavor with its aromatic spiced charred chicken. This dish is served best with a side of fresh

garlic naan and basmati rice. For vegetarians alike looking to indulge in Chef’s well-known dish,

“Not Your Grandma’s Butter Paneer” (Indian cottage cheese) is also available. Urban Village’s

vegan guests looking to indulge in India’s best comfort food can enjoy Chef Charlie’s coconut

curry butternut squash, both rich and unique in flavor. It is the perfect plant-based substitution.



Urban Village is open for indoor dining at 25% capacity as well as patio dining (two igloos are

available). Urban Village is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to

8:30 p.m. Friday’s and Saturday’s.