Restaurant Olivia is hosting their second annual truffle dinner where the co-owners Heather Morrison and Chef Ty Leon traveled to Alba in Piedmont, Italy to bring back to Colorado.

The team will debut a 7 course tasting menu that will include both black and white truffles and plenty of handmade pasta.

There are tickets still available for this amazing 7 course meal which will take place November 11th through the 13th at their restaurant off S. Downing Street.