Tis the Season for Pueblo Chiles

Southeastern Colorado’s hot dry summer days, rich soil and pure water provide the perfect environment for growing chile peppers.

Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary shows us how easy it is to add Pueblo green chile into any dish including queso.

Beer Queso

12 oz. Thick Cut Applewood Bacon, diced medium

1 Small Yellow Onion, diced small

2 Pueblo Chile Peppers, cleaned, halved, diced small

1 Red Bell Pepper, cleaned, halved, diced small

1 lb. Chorizo Sausage

4-6 Tbsp. Cajun Seasoning

1 Cup Jalapeno Jack Cheese, shredded

2 Cups Sharp Cheddar, shredded

4 Tbsp. Masa Flour

18 oz. Amber Beer

Diced Tomatoes for garnish

Chopped Cilantro for garnish

Heat Dutch Oven on high heat. Once hot, add the bacon and cook until half cooked and starts to caramelize. Slowly add the onions, Pueblo chile peppers and red pepper. Sauté the onions and peppers over high heat, until slightly colored, approximately 5 minutes. Add the Cajun seasoning and stir well then add the ground Chorizo and stir. Cook Chorizo about 75% of the way, approximately 5 minutes. Pull all ingredients to the center and make a mound. Add both cheeses to the top of the mound then add the masa on top. Pour the beer over the top of the mound and allow to filter down through the ingredients. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the masa has had a chance to thicken the queso. Remove from heat, then place the tomatoes in the center of the queso. Add the cilantro and stir to combine. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.

