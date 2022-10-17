Halloween is just a few weeks away and now is the time to get in on some haunted house fun.

The Frightmare Compound is one of the oldest haunted attraction in Colorado. Brad Holder, Josh’s father acquired the compound back in the early 80’s and in 1983 he started selling tickets and allowing the public to see small parts of his work at the Compound.

With several Halloween attractions, you can walk through the scariest horror house near Denver or roam around the grounds if you dare.

The Compound is open now until November from 7pm to midnight. Get your tickets early on their website at https://www.thefrightmarecompound.com/.