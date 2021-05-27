Tips to visiting those popular national parks without the crowds

Our Travel Journalist and adventurer, Jennifer Broome has 5 tips to help you navigate those popular national parks and avoiding crowds.

National Parks are trending summer travel destinations. AAA says 84% of Americans have plans to travel this year with peak months of June to October. Road tripping to national parks is uber popular again this summer with Zion, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Glacier being top picks.

Travel journalist and adventurer Jennifer Broome is sharing 5 Tips to Visit Popular National Parks and Avoiding Crowds for a memorable national park vacation. Jennifer is a national parks and road trip aficionado. She has visited over 100 of the 423 national park sites (including 30 of the 63 national parks), all 50 states, 37 countries and road tripped extensively across America.

Greater Zion is home to the most popular national park in Utah and one of the most visited national parks in the country. Millions visit each year to see the dramatic landscape created by the convergence of three geological features – Mojave Desert, Colorado Plateau and Great Basin.

5 Tips to Visit Popular National Parks This Summer and Avoiding Crowds

*Plan Ahead, Reservations Required in Advance – Know before you go. Popular national parks like Zion, Rocky Mountain National Park and Yosemite are using timed-entry reservations. Glacier National Park and Acadia National Park have vehicle reservation systems for specific high-traffic areas. Download the park you’re visiting on the new National Park Service app for offline use in park.

*Book Unique Stays and Excursions in Advance – If you snooze, you lose on lodging, excursions and even dinners. Glamping, alternative accommodations and private guided excursions are super-hot this summer.

*Trade Popular Park Places for Lesser-Known Gems – Going where the crowds don’t means less waiting in line and more time enjoying nature.

*Timing is Everything – Sharing best days and times to adventure without crowds.

*Take Your Turn in the Park Then Explore the Region – State parks, national forests and other federal lands next to or near popular parks are significantly less crowded and where you can do activities like rock climbing and canyoneering for adrenaline seekers or things like kayaking, boating and even golfing for soft adventure enthusiasts.

*Don’t Overpack Your Itinerary – Leave some open space in your schedule to explore something you find out about during your trip.