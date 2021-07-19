Tips to prevent drowning

As the temperature heats up, many of us will be hitting the water to cool off. Unfortunately, more people in the water means more drownings.

Life Time, which supervises hundreds of pools across the nation and certifies thousands of lifeguards annually has tips on ways to stay safe and still have fun in the water.

Patricia Burgin, Aquatics Manager at Life Time Westminster says that every year, there are more than 3,900 unintentional drownings which is about 11 drowning deaths per day.

Here are a couple swim safety tips to follow when you are at the pool this summer:

· The 25:10 rule (If children can’t swim 25 meters continuously without assistance, ensure an adult is within 10 feet at all times)

· Ensure a 1:3 swimmer to non-swimmer ratio

· Get CPR certified

· Invest in swim lessons

· Use coast-guard approved floatation devices instead of blow-up floaties