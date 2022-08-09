Having the right backpack for the new school can be a big deal, but carrying them the right way can help ease lower back-pain in the future.

Dr. Jacob Fletcher with Well Beings Chiropractic says that the backpack should weigh no more than 5 to 10 percent of his or her body weight. A heavier backpack will cause your child to bend forward in an attempt to support the weight of his or her back, rather than on the shoulders by the straps.

Dr. Fletcher suggest that your child should wear both shoulder straps. He says that lugging the backpack around by one strap can cause the disproportionate shift of the weight to one side, leading to neck and muscle spasms as well as low back pain.

The shoulder straps should be adjustable and padded so the backpack can be fitted to your the body. However, straps that are too loose can cause the backpack to dangle uncomfortably and cause spinal misalignment and pain.

Another tip, Dr. Fletcher says that the backpack should never hang more than four inches below the waistline. A backpack that hangs too low increases the weight on the shoulders, causing your child to lean forward when walking.