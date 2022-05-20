With the cold front moving into the front range in late May, many of us have some beautiful flowers and veggies planted in the ground. Have no fear, Audrey Sharp with Plum Creek Garden Market has some easy tips to protecting them from the elements.

According to Sharp, you don’t have to go buy a lot of expensive things to protect the plants, simply grab some sheets, baskets or even those cardboard boxes that’s getting ready to be recycled.

Another tip, don’t forget to bring in those hanging baskets from the freeze.