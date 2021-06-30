Tips on outdoor workout safety

Summer is here and it’s heating up outside, but before you head out for that hike or workout, Planet Fitness trainer Will Hayne has some tips to keep you safe.

Colorado is a beautiful state but it’s also challenging since we are also known as the Mile High City. Since our state is a mile closer to the sun, Hayne strongly suggest layering up and lather on that sunscreen and wear a hat to protect your head.

Another key tip is to pace yourself and take your time. Weather can change in an minute, so check trail reports and hike early and get down early to avoid summer storms.

The most important tip is to stay hydrated. By the time you’re thirsty, you’re already mildly dehydrated. It is best to hydrate in advance, anywhere from 2-3 hours pre-hike.