Tips on How to Stop Impulse Spending for Good

If you find yourself making more impulse purchases when you’re stressed or bored, you’re not alone. These past few months, with so much time at home, shopping online is more tempting than ever and those unplanned purchases can add up to hundreds of dollars a month. Here’s a step-by-step plan to step away from the purchase button and ditch impulse spending for good.

Sandra Grahame with the Smartcookies give us some step by step procedure to help us from those impulsive shopping.

Step 1: Spending Audit

Go back through the past two months of spending and for each unplanned expenses, ask yourself these five questions:

Step 2: Add It Up

After asking yourself the five questions in the spending audit, how much of your spending would you have edited out? What does the number above add up to… $100, $200., $1000 dollars? The point of getting clear on this number isn’t to feel guilty for past spending, but to inspire you to see how much you really do have to put towards things you really love and towards the future goals that are most meaningful to you.

Step 3: Create Your Rather Factor

Spending intentionally doesn’t mean you stop spending all together, it means you spend on what what really matters to you and you plan for it. So for the month of May think of a few purchases that you would rather spend your hard earned money on. Maybe it’s new flowers for your garden or a dinner at your favorite local restaurant. Then next time you’re tempted to spend impulsively, ask yourself if you would rather make that impulse amazon purchase or if you would rather spend your money on something that means more to you.

Step 4: Make It Harder To Spend

Can’t resist a “sale” email? Create an separate email address for promotional emails that you only check once you’re planning a purchase. Don’t save your credit card info in your favorite retailers websites, so that if you want to make a purchase you’re forced to physically get up, get your credit card and enter the info in manually.