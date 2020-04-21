Tips on How to Save $1,000 in 30 Days

Money is top of mind for everyone, especially how to save.

Sandra Grahame with SmartCookies.com is here to share with us some tips and tricks to save $1,000 in 30 days.

Save on your cable + phone bill

There’s never been a better time to call your service provider to negotiate your plan and find out what saving options are available to you. ALL major carriers are offering help to customers right now, but my advice is to call and speak to someone so that you don’t leave any potential savings behind.

Smart Cookie Tip: Visit a website called gethuman.com before you call. This website will instantly give you the fastest number and dial sequence to enter to get a real human on the phone who can actually help you save.

Money in your pocket $100+

Save on your credit card payments

All major credit card companies are offering help to their customers but make sure you call before you miss a payment and be sure to explain how COVID-19 has personally affected your financial situation or has caused hardship for your business.



If you have the option to wave your minimum payment and interest that can easily add up to hundreds her month. Also don’t forget to discuss the option to reduce your interest rate over the long term.

Money in your pocket $50 -2$50

Ditch Your Clutter

Open up any drawer or closet in your home and I bet there is cash sitting there right now. Have old electronics, toys, baby gear, clothing, furniture? Post it for sale now on Facebook Market Place or Ebay, because although people are keeping their distance buying and selling, there is still a market.



Money in your pocket $300 – $600

Save On Groceries

By far the easiest place we’re tempted to spend right now is on food. Now is the time to use what you have, to do one grocery trip a week and make it last.

If you’re lacking ideas for what to do with the food you have at home, use websites like Supercook or All Recipes Dinner Spinner which will give you specific recipe options based on the ingredients you already have at home.



Money In Your Pocket: $200 + per month.

For the complete $1,000 savings guide including all of the links and resources to save, visit smartcookies.com