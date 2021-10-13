Tips on how to prepare your yard for winter

The high country recently received some measurable snow and by the end of the week, we may see some of that here in the metro Denver area. Our garden expert, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden Center shares some simple tips to get your yard ready for that cold snap.

According to Douglas, now is the time to bring in those tropical plants or other plants that you may want to save from the cold. Cut back your herbs and dry them for use all winter and also, pick your vegetables and let them ripen inside.