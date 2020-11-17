Tips on How to Navigate Black Friday Sales

Andrea Woroch, Money-Saving Expert shares 5 reasons you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday to buy gifts and how the pandemic has changed this shopping season.

More consumers than ever are betting on Black Friday to snag big discounts on popular gifts and stretch their holiday budget. In fact, a new survey from Revionics found that 70% of shoppers will actively seek promotions and coupons when buying gifts over the holidays and 45% will shop at the stores with the best sales. However, waiting for Black Friday could end up costing you more in the long run in terms of missed deals, limited inventory and late deliveries.

Here are 5 reasons you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday and tips for navigating the overwhelm of these early sales.

Manage cash flow to avoid debt. Buying a few gifts ahead of Black Friday allows you to spread out purchases and manage your cash flow better so you don’t rack up a big credit card bill when buying all your gifts on Black Friday. Free apps like Christmas Gift List allow you to create and track your gift shopping list and assign a budget per person to ensure you don’t overspend.

Avoid inventory issues and shipping delays. With the expected sharp rise in online holiday shopping, it’s estimated that there will be a shipping shortfall of 7 million packages a day. Shopping early ensures you snag those hot holiday items before they run out with plenty of time to ship by Christmas. Always look for alternative shipping options including curbside delivery to get gifts faster or sign up for free trials of Walmart , Target Shipt, Amazon Prime and Shop Runner so you can get speedier delivery for no cost.

Know when and where to shop ahead of Black Friday. It’s important to review circulars now so that you can plot out your shopping trip. Apps like Flipp provide circulars all in one place to help you navigate these early sales. Here’s a rundown of some of the best deals happening ahead of Black Friday.

TARGET: Target is hosting Black Friday all month with new doorbusters posted each week like 50% off the Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and

WALMART: Walmart is hosting a series of early sales called “Black Friday Deals for Days” with their next event starting online on Wednesday before Thanksgiving where you can snag deals like $60 off the Apple Watch Series 3.

JCPENNEY: JcPenney is offering small appliances and kitchenware for just $7.99 after coupon rebate.

Snag rewards now to offset other gift purchases. Some stores will reward early-bird shoppers with free cash and gift cards to use later in the season. For instance, Target will be offering a free $25 gift card with select phone purchases and other stores like Old Navy and Kohls will reward with cash back to shoppers when spending a certain amount throughout the holiday.

This is also a great time to consider getting a new credit card that offers bonus rewards. For instance, The Chase Freedom card offers $200 when you spend $500 in first three months. Read reviews and compare offers at sites like CardRates.com. Then, upload pictures of all your receipts using the Fetch Rewards app to earn free gift cards to stores like Amazon, Target and Walmart which can be used to buy those last minute gifts!

Stores extend price adjustment policies. Don’t worry about missing out on better price later—many stores are promising that these early deals won’t go lower. Target extended their price adjustment policy through Dec 24 saying if any deal advertised as a Black Friday promo drops in price, you can get back the difference.