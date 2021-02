DENVER (KDVR) -- According to officials at the Tri-County Health Department, people in Colorado who have received the COVID-19 vaccine should still being wearing a mask in public.

"It's going to take several months for us to vaccinate enough people to allow us to have enough people immune protected, to release our other disease control measures, such as wearing a mask," said Bernadette Albanese with the Tri-County Health Department. "The vaccines are not 100%, and while they are very good, we can't say for sure what your level of immunize response is to the vaccine."