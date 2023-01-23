If your New Year’s resolution is to get your home maintained and safe, TruBlue Total House Care out of Lakewood may be who you need to help you accomplish that task.

Here are some easy DIY tips to keep your family healthy and safe such as:

Resolution 1: Start fresh. A clean slate, literally, can change the tone of the living environment. Use a non-toxic spray and a rag to wipe down baseboards and all surface tops, even windows. Declutter unwanted items from the home by removing them for disposal or donation. Even take an extra moment to run the vacuum in the neglected areas of the home such as under furniture, staircases and hand-held nozzle features over furniture.

Resolution 2: Make the house work for you. Accessibility and functionality should be tailored to whatever works for the person living there! Local hardware stores offer easy-install hand railings and grab bars for showers, stairs, and hallways or bed frames that are helpful for you or your loved ones as they age. Grippy mats should be implemented in easy-slip bathroom and kitchen flooring areas. Even consider user-friendly installations such as motion sensor lighting, or voice-controlled Smart Home device systems such as Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Resolution 3: Be the best-looking house in the neighborhood! Spending an afternoon time weeding and laying down mulch or seasonal sprucing like raking or stick pick-ups, can all impact first impressions that have long been neglected.