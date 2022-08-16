Many people aren’t equipped with the necessary knowledge early on to build a healthy financial situation for themselves. CSU Global Finance Program Director, Dr. Kenny Roberts shares some top tips for improving your financial literacy.

There are some key actions that everyone can take now to help effectively save and invest in your future.

Tips on Improving Your Financial Literacy:

Start a budget

Seek the help of a qualified professional

Consider taking a course in personal finance

Keep a journal that tracks your spending and saving habits

Attend an in-person/online webinar on financial planning

For anyone interested in pursuing a career in finance, CSU Global offers both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in finance. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.