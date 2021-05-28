Tips on how to grill this grilling season

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kick off to summer which means it’s time to fire up the grill. Chef AJ Swanda, Development Chef at Conagra Brands has some tips on how to impress your guests with grilling options other than burgers and dogs.

Chef AJ is a true grill master and knows how to make not just the main course, but sides and desserts on the grill too.

Grilled Romaine Salad with Lemon-Mustard Vinaigrette: A simple romaine salad recipe quickly grilled and topped with a tangy dressing, sunflower kernels and shaved parmesan for an easy side dish.

Smokey Queso Dip on the Grill: This gooey, smoky queso dip made on the grill is packed with flavor, easy to make, and is perfect for outdoor entertaining or camping. Pair with tortilla chips or veggies for a zesty queso appetizer or late-night snack.

Campfire S’more Nacho Grill Packet: Dessert nachos using traditional s’more ingredients with a twist of added crumbled brownie and creamy peanut butter made in a foil packet for easy clean up!

Grilled Fruit Ice Cream Sundae: A refreshing sundae with grilled fruit and Reddi-wip is perfect for a hot summer day