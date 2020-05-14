Tips on How to Clean Businesses Before Reopening

As businesses are thinking of how/when to reopen, cleanliness is a major concern. Delta Restoration Services of Denver talks through some cleaning tips for your business during this time.



As businesses owners, you have to be sure we’re protecting ourselves and our employees.



Sanitizing common surfaces multiple times per day – door knobs & handles, light switches, your phone, TV remote, bathroom area, elevator buttons, laptop keyboards, cabinet handles, sink handles

Don’t use the same sanitizing wipe for everything.



Keeping cleaning supplies (sanitizing wipes, sprays, hand sanitizer) near these common areas and frequently visited rooms.