Tips on getting your tires ready for winter driving

Matt Story with Big O Tires says now is the best time to come in and get your tires checked for the upcoming winter conditions.

In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed a new bill into law updating the Traction Law. The new law states that from Sept. 1 to May 31, the Traction Law is always active on I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. The minimum tread depth for tires on all vehicles increased to 3/16″.

Just a few days ago, our high country received some fresh snow and a lot of drivers were caught off guard on I-70 causing major accidents and delays. Story says don’t get caught off guard, now is the time to get in and check your tires before it’s too late.