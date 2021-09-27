Tips from a pro on how to capture the best fall colors

The fall colors are spectacular right now and if you are thinking about an escape to the mountains, you might want to consider taking a fall photography workshop with Jad Davenport this weekend at The Ritz-Carlton in Bachelor Gulch.

Jad Davenport will work with guests to capture photos on smartphones or guest cameras, providing tips on storytelling through photos, share the ideal times to take photographs, lighting, backdrops and much more.

There will be activities throughout the weekend such as a photography hike to capture the changing colors and landscape photography as well as a blue hour session at Anderson Cabin.

Contact The Ritz-Carlton to make reservations for the photography workshop.