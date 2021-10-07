Tips for conserving energy and saving money as temperatures drop

While the price of natural gas has been in the headlines recently, consumers are not expected to see dramatic increases in their home heating bills as the weather turns colder.

Richard Meyer, Vice President with the American Gas Association, discuss the current increases in the market price of natural gas, and how natural gas utilities use several tools to reduce the effects of market volatility on consumer bills.

If you do have trouble paying their natural gas bill, you can reach out to your local natural gas utility which have assistance programs in place.