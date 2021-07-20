Tips for a smooth trip to enjoy Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days is back and it’s celebrating it’s 125th Anniversary along with celebration of Chris Ledoux.

However, before you make that trip to Cheyenne, here’s some helpful tips of what to expect at this year’s celebration.

There are new security measures this year, there will now be a perimeter fence around Frontier Park and guests will pass through scanners as they come through the entrances onto the park.

Cheyenne Frontier Days has implemented a clear bag policy for all guests. Guests are encourage to bring only necessary items, prohibited items will need to be returned to the vehicle.

For more information please go to the website at CFDrodeo.com.