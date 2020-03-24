Tips and requirements when filing for unemployment

DENVER (KDVR) — After the website crashed multiple times, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has new rules when filing for unemployment. These new implementations are to balance traffic to the website and keep it from overloading.

Per the site, in order to qualify for benefits, you must have lost your job through no fault of your own (for example a layoff, reduction in hours, or reduction in pay not related to performance).

The unemployment office will contact your previous employer to verify your claim.

If your last name begins with the letter A – M, file a claim on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or after noon on Saturday.

on Saturday. If your last name begins with the letter N – Z, file a claim on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or before noon on Saturday.

on Saturday. Go to the proper location on the site.

While filing the claim, click the ‘ Save & Finish Later ‘ button often, and click ‘ File a Claim ‘ to return to the last page you saved.

‘ button often, and click ‘ ‘ to return to the last page you saved. File during non-peak hours (evenings after 8 p.m., late nights, early mornings). It may improve your experience.

You must provide information about the reason you are no longer working for all employers from the last 18 months. If you have a lot of information to include, it is best if you type up this information before you start, then copy/paste at the appropriate time.

Once finished, click ‘Submit‘ one time. When the claim is successfully submitted, you will receive a confirmation page and number.

The application to file a claim will be unavailable daily from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for maintenance.