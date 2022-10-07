October is National Book Month and there are so many reasons why reading is important for children.

Reading helps improve concentration, improves memory, boosts critical thinking skills, expands language skills, and supports better performance in school. Studies have shown that students who are exposed to reading before preschool are more likely to do well in all facets of formal education.

Teachers from Colorado Connections Academy a local metro Denver online public school shares their favorite books and tips on ways to encourage reading for all ages.