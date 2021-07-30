Time saving summer hacks to make it the best summer

Summer is in full swing which means long lazy days where you just don’t want to cook since it’s so hot. Shana Sutton, blogger from Our Sutton Place has some easy hacks to same you time and stress.
Here’s Shana’s east Avocado, Tomato & Corn Salad:
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1/4 tsp cumin
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 3 avocados, cubed
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 small cucumber, sliced into half moons
- 1/3 cup corn
- 1 jalapeño, minced (optional)
- 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
Directions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, and cumin. Season dressing with salt and pepper.
- In a large serving bowl, combine avocados, tomatoes, cucumber, corn, jalapeño, and cilantro. Gently toss with dressing and serve immediately.