Time saving summer hacks to make it the best summer

As kids head back to school, many for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, health and education advocates are raising concerns that kids could be returning to an environment that includes the greater use of e-cigarettes. Youth e-cigarette use more than doubled from 2017 to 2019, leading the U.S. Surgeon General to declare it an “epidemic.” While rates dropped in 2020, 3.6 million kids – including nearly 1 in 5 high school students – still use e-cigarettes. As kids return to school, health advocates warn youth e-cigarette use could rise again because of peer pressure and the continued widespread availability of e-cigarettes in kid-friendly flavors like gummy bear, cotton candy and mint.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and the National Association of School Nurses are providing practical tips for parents and educators to help spot the most popular e-cigarette products among high school students, what behavioral changes to watch for and how to talk to kids about the health risks of using e-cigarettes. They are also calling on policymakers to protect kids by banning all flavored e-cigarettes, the root cause of the youth e-cigarette epidemic.