TikTok Sensation from Denver

As COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were put in place, it did not take long for Emma Norton to find a creative outlet to showcase her passion for dancing, acting, singing, and storytelling. She was inspired by the versatility of the wildly popular app TikTok and began making original content.

Emma has gone viral with a verified account of over 5 million followers and over 100 million likes. She is known for her comedy lip-syncing as well as choreographed dances and skits using special effects makeup.

Emma’s large social media following also includes over 272,000 followers on Instagram. She gains at least 1,000 followers a day. Her popularity has earned her features with Nylon Magazine and twenty2, where she spoke about using her influence to inspire positivity and spread awareness of societal issues.