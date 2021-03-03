Tickets on sale for Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend

FILE – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, in this Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, filer photo. The only five-time league MVP, Manning quarterbacked Indianapolis to two Super Bowls, winning one, and then took Denver to two more, winning one. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — Individual tickets for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement featuring former Broncos John Lynch and Peyton Manning will go on sale Friday, March 5 at 8 a.m.

The Class of 2021 enshrinement will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, Aug. 8. Tickets range in price from $29 to $199.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will sell tickets under the “expectation we can welcome attendance at full capacity.”

The enshrinement of the 2020 class — featuring former Broncos safety Steve Atwater — will take place Saturday, Aug. 7. The ceremony originally was postponed due to COVID-19 in August 2020.

All tickets will be available on the Hall of Fame’s website or in person at the Hall’s box office.