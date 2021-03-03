Tickets on sale for Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — Individual tickets for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement featuring former Broncos John Lynch and Peyton Manning will go on sale Friday, March 5 at 8 a.m.
The Class of 2021 enshrinement will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, Aug. 8. Tickets range in price from $29 to $199.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will sell tickets under the “expectation we can welcome attendance at full capacity.”
The enshrinement of the 2020 class — featuring former Broncos safety Steve Atwater — will take place Saturday, Aug. 7. The ceremony originally was postponed due to COVID-19 in August 2020.
All tickets will be available on the Hall of Fame’s website or in person at the Hall’s box office.