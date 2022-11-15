The holiday season is upon us and the American Psychological Association reports that 38% of Americans have increased stress during this time of year. While we could be enjoying ourselves, resting and spending time with loved ones, most people feel overwhelmed with their endless to-do lists and the need to make things perfect for themselves and for others.

Life Coach Marta Spirk and a fellow Life Coach Nicole Baker, who is a perfectionism expert shares the 3 following tips to make this holiday season a little stress-free.

Here’s what they suggest:

Plan ahead: Set a schedule for grocery shopping, gift shopping and for rest. Delegate: Once you have a plan you can share the load so it doesn’t all rest on your shoulders. Let go of perfection: Even with all the preparation, things might not go as planned. Release control, and enjoy yourself.

For more helpful tips or to learn more about Marta Spirk or Nicole Baker, check out their website at https://www.martaspirk.com/ and https://www.lifecoachbaker.com/.