Three RTD candidates qualify for Nov 3 ballot

DENVER (KDVR) – Three Regional Transportation District (RTD) Board of Directors candidates have submitted enough valid signatures to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, the Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced on Monday.

Julien Bouquet, from District G, and Roger Edwards, from District H, are both nonpartisan candidates.

Marcus Allen Murphy, from District 5, is also running as an Unaffiliated candidate for United States House of Representatives.

RTD Board of Directors represent a specific district and are elected to a four-year term. The 15-member board has staggered terms.