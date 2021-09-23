Threat against Berthoud High School triggers ongoing investigation

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — A post that referenced violence aimed at the Berthoud High School community was published on Snapchat and has resulted in an investigation into the validity of the threat.

The report was filed early Thursday morning to the state’s Safe2Tell service line, but the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has since deemed the threat against the Thompson School District school as not credible.

Precautionary sweeps of the campus are still underway and have led to delays in the ability of students and the staff members to return to the building. Once the safety sweep is complete, classes will resume as scheduled.

In addition to the ongoing investigation, additional law enforcement personnel will be stationed at the campus for the remainder of the day to further assist staff and students.

This is a solid example of how Colorado’s anonymous Safe2Tell Program aids local authorities in their efforts to keep communities safe. If you would like to learn more about the program you can visit its homepage.