Thousands of wreaths needed for veterans’ graves in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A group hoping to place a wreath on the grave of each veteran buried in Colorado says thousands of wreaths are still needed. It’s part of a program called Wreaths Across America, which honors our veterans for the holiday season.

This year, FOX31 and Channel 2 have partnered with Plumbline Services to conduct a virtual phone bank on Veterans Day to help support the program.

Each $15 donation provides a wreath at a veteran’s grave in Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver.

The phone bank will be held from 6 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All you have to do is call 720-776-8948 to make a donation or text HONOR2020 to 41444.

You can also make online donations through coloradohonor.org. Last year FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers donated $177,000 to the program.

The wreaths will be placed at the graves on during the week of Wreaths Across America Day, which takes place Dec. 19. All volunteer time slots to place wreaths have been filled.