Thorpe Fire in Park County up to 100 acres, evacuations ordered

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new fire has sparked up in Park County that authorities have named the Thorpe Fire. It is located in the South Park Ranger District, off FSR 230 and Park County Rd, west of Lake George and two miles SW of Tarryall.

As of Sunday afternoon, two subdivisions in the Weber Park area have been ordered mandatory evacuations.

The US Forest Service for Pike and San Isabel National Forests report air support is : 1 air attack, 3 Large Air Tankers (LAT), 1 Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT), and 1 Type 3 Helicopter.

Updates will be added as they are received.