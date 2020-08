THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a black pickup truck on Interstate 25 between 120th and 136th Avenues Monday evening, Thornton police report.

TPD say the incident occurred at 8:19 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle traveling northbound on I-25 impacted the black pickup truck.

Police say the pickup would have possible damage to the passenger side quarter panel and front corner.

If anyone sees this described vehicle, call 911 or Thornton Police at 720-977-5150.