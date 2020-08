THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thomas Osvold, 49, was last seen on Aug. 18 near 128th and Holly Street. He was wearing a shirt that reads “Kiss me, I’m Irish” and Colorado Avalanche pajama pants.

Osvold has a scar on the top of his head. He has disabilities and is in need of his medication.

Thornton police tweeted that Osvold has not been found as of Friday evening and no further update to his whereabouts is known.

Police ask anyone that sees him to call 911 immediately.