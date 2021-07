Reigning ACM Male Artist of the Year and 2020 Entertainer of the Year, Thomas Rhett will be singing songs from his new album Country Again.

The album Country Again: Side A is entirely co-written by Thomas Rhett and is the result o f a return to his initial inspiration as a young songwriter with a new perspective that comes from the challenges of 2020 and life in-between.

Thomas Rhett will be performing at Frontier Days on July 24th.