This year’s Colorado Home Run Derby should be a slammer

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Coors Field should hopefully spice the MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby up after last year’s abbreviated MLB season. With the way records have been going, it’s more than likely.

So far, six players have reserved their sports for the derby, only Trevor Story is from the Colorado Rockies. He’ll join the Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson, Anaheim Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini and Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez.

The Home Run Derby has grown since its birth in 1985. As those 35 years have passed, batters have been cracking more and more homers.

MLB has made changes to the derby process over the years, which certainly has something to do with the upward-trending numbers. The format changed most dramatically in 2014, then again in 2015. It was after these changes that home run totals started their biggest swing.

Through the late 1980s, the derby’s champion only averaged 2-5 home runs. By the time the 2010s ended, winners were smashing an average 50 home runs per derby.

Coors Field isn’t the all-time best home run field in the league – it ranks sixth behind smaller fields where batters have less distance to cover for a dinger.

It is, however, the undisputedly most hit-friendly field due to the thinness of the air and the altitude. Major League Baseball’s Statcast ranks it first in overall hits among MLB stadiums.

Not only does it get more hits, but they crank a good deal farther in the Mile High City than elsewhere. A baseball with an equal batted ball speed, launch angle and pull goes 18.8 feet farther that average – the league highest distance.