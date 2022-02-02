Thinking of refreshing your home? 5280 Home highlights some renovation ideas that’s easy and eco-friendly

In the current February/March 5280 Home magazine, Editor Michelle Johnson says the issue is filled with tips for going easy on the environment while sprucing up your space.

If you’re painting your walls… Opt for an eco-friendly paint brand such as Ecos Paint, Benjamin Moore’s Eco Spec, or Sherwin Williams’ Harmony. These all have a low or zero-VOC (volatile organic compound) rating, which means they have less chemicals and toxins that diminish air quality in the home. You can also recycle leftover paint through PaintCare’s Colorado chapter.



If you’re hiring an interior designer to overhaul your space…

Check out the GFDA’s Colorado chapter. The Good Future Design Alliance is a network of design professionals who have taken the pledge to reduce their project waste by 50 percent over five years. So they’re incorporating more locally sourced items in their designs to eliminate packaging waste, opting for secondhand/vintage furnishings, etc. thegfda.com



If you’re redoing your bathroom… Swap out traditional faucets and showerheads for WaterSense-labeled bath fixtures. This EPA-sponsored program identifies products that use at least 20 percent less water than standard fixtures, and they work just as well. You can find a bunch of them at Lowe’s or Home Depot.



If you’re upgrading your sleep situation… Don’t drop your old mattress in the dumpster. For a small fee, SpringBack Colorado will pick up your old mattress and reuse or recycle its parts, or you can bring it to one of their dropoff locations for no cost.

