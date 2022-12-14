Gift giving can be challenging, especially those who may have everything already. Winter Park Resorts is encouraging people to give the gift of the Colorado outdoor experience and “unwrapped” adventure this year.

Jen Miller with Winter Part Resorts says that giving the gift of experience is away for the whole family to enjoy a little bit of the Colorado outdoors together and create lasting memories. Some ideas include a day on the slopes or snowmobiling in the backcountry.

To book a guide, visit winterparkresort.com and select “Guided Skiing and Riding” from the main menu. An experiential gift requires no shopping, no boxes, no wrapping and no additional clutter, just the natural “wrapping” of snow, tress, slopes and scenic beauty.