Love and creativity are in the air this month all across Colorado. As we head into the second week of February, here are some different events and things to do to celebrate with your loved ones.

Loveland, Colorado is known as the nation’s sweetheart City and you won’t want to miss their Sweetheart Festival. Enjoy live music, art installations, local beer, food trucks, and local performances. In between the four indoor event venues, stroll through the Valentine Flea local art market or the tunnel of love. The Arts Alive block will feature live ice sculpting, pottery firing, and you can even paint your own tile for the Loveland community mural! The festival is an extension of Loveland’s 77 year history in the nation’s Sweetheart City and features something for everyone.

Fort Collins offers the only Winter Farmers Market in Northern Colorado and hosts 90 local food and artisan producers. Browse beautiful winter produce like fresh greens, root vegetables, local mushrooms and soft cheeses from the Fort Collins-based MouCo Cheese Co. among other things. This winter market truly brings to light the craft culture in Fort Collins with tables of local homemade artisan crafts. Its the perfect place to grab some local goodies if you are planning on making a special valentine’s day meal or treat.

If you are looking to take your special someone out to a nice dinner rather than making something, make sure to check out one of the 13 different Colorado chefs and restaurants recognized as 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists. Those on the list include places like The Friar’s Fork in Alamosa for Best New Restaurant, Dana Rodriguez at Super Mega Bien right here in Denver for Outstanding Chef, Sunday Vinyl also here in Denver for Outstanding Wine & Beverage Program, Pech in Palisade down on the western slope for Outstanding Hospitality, and so many more! If you are a foodie, this is the perfect time to go out and explore new restaurants in your own city or a new weekend destination in Colorado.

For more great ideas on what to check out in Colorado check out the Colorado Tourism office by logging onto their website at www.colorado.com.

