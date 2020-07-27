These shelter pets have been waiting a long time for someone to take them home

DENVER (KDVR) – It’s hard to say why some pets get adopted in days and others take months or years. Guapo waited 134 days at the Denver Dumb Friends League to finally get his car ride home with his new family.
Rarity arrived at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley with her new born kittens, all adopted as soon as they were old enough, she is still waiting.
The Denver Dumb Friends League have the fun loving cat Bond who has waited 192 days.
To meet one of these pets who have been waiting a long time for a new home contact the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley or the Denver Dumb Friends League.