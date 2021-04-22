There’s a big difference in your olive oil

Olive oil is considered a healthy kitchen staple, but most consumers don’t know that many mass-produced olive oils are mixed with lower quality oils like canola and vegetable, thus lowering the overall nutrition and quality of the product.

Marisa Gloch Gaytan is a Level 2 Olive Oil Sommelier and she says there’s a big difference between a fair olive oil and a great olive oil.

There are many health benefits o f a real extra virgin olive oil: reduces risk of heart disease and stroke, provides healthy fats and vitamins, improves bone density and much more.

Marisa shows us what to look for before purchasing a bottle of olive oil, from the harvest date to the type of olives used.

To learn more about Pasolivo’s diverse product line (many great options for Mother’s Day gifts!), virtual olive oil tastings or to join the Pasolivo Press Club, visit www.pasolivo.com and follow @Pasolivo on social media.