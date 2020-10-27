Therapeutic Benefits of Fly Fishing

It’s Denver’s new nonprofit Fishing the Good Fight started by Jennings Hester to help men deal with mental health.

Nearly 1 in 10 men experience depression and anxiety, however, men are four times more likely to die by suicide and make up only 25% of people treated for depression.

Jennings and his team created high-quality hand-tied flies sold directly through the website to benefit nonprofits including Man Therapy, Denver’s People House and others. Following Covid-19, the team will lead fly fishing trips and fly tying classes around the greater Denver area.