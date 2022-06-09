Celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer Pro Motocross makes its annual visit to the mile-high altitude of the Denver area for the 18th running of the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood.

Thunder Valley Motocross Park provides one of the most unique challenges on the circuit, as the thinner air is complemented by constant elevation changes, high and low speed corners, big jumps, and an overall very technical layout. The track has cemented Colorado’s legacy within the sport, with a championship’s history in the Denver area that dates back to 1979.

The world’s biggest and best athletes from all over the world will compete for victory in Colorado at the third event on the 12-round championship schedule that will take them all over the country throughout the summer.

One of those athletes will be Golden resident Ben LaMay, an Alaskan native who now resides in the Denver area. He’ll be pulling double duty this weekend with one of the most unique roles you’ll ever see – racer and track worker.

Ben is one of the most experienced racers in the history of the sport. His 118 career starts is the most among active racers and he should move into sole possession of sixth all-time on that career starts list this weekend. Ben’s career started in 2008 and he’s been a fixture in the championship for an incredible 15 years. That’s one of the longest careers in the sport has ever seen.

For more information or to buy tickets, log onto the website at www.ProMotocross.com.