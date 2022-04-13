Nicolas Muron is the founder of MoonBikes, the world’s first electric snowbike for winter exploration.

Combined with the torque and power of an electric vehicle, Founder Nicolas Muron’s creation is changing the future of winter exploration and e-mobility for snow enthusiasts. MoonBikes’ revolutionary design, featuring a sleek front ski and rear track, gives users the freedom of an e-bike, with the power of a motorcycle. When combined with the ultra-quiet motor, the rider is provided a truly unique experience.

Born in the French Alps, and already a massive success across Europe, Muron’s mission was to create an electric snowbike that would revolutionize mobility on snow. Democratizing snow mobility with a pioneering design of an ultra-light and affordable snowbike with zero emissions, MoonBikes is the perfect alternative to the gas, and noise pollution, caused by large snowmobiles and intends to drive the development of sustainable tourism in the mountains. The MoonBikes snowbike is only one-third the size of the average snowmobile.